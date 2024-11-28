Sutaj Estok: SIS on Path to Identifying Potential Perpetrators of Hybrid Attacks

Bratislava, November 28 (TASR) - The Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) is heading towards identifying the potential perpetrators of hybrid attacks and bomb threats against schools and public buildings, stated Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) following a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday.

They also agreed to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in Slovakia. The minister pointed to terrorist attacks on key infrastructure that have taken place in Western Europe.

"We went through both cases very specifically with a great deal of detail that we can't communicate to the public at this stage," said the minister.

When it comes to bomb threats, Slovakia is the only country that has identified a potential perpetrator, according to SIS chief Pavol Gaspar. The intelligence service also communicates with foreign partners regarding this matter. "Specific actions are underway there. I'll be pleased if we are able to present more details in the near future. The level of security risk posed by these means of conducting hybrid warfare is low," he added.

Gaspar claimed that a methodology has been developed at the level of the National Security Analytical Centre for the procedures of individual security forces. The methodology should be approved and submitted to the government soon. "It will be followed in similar cases should they arise in the future," noted the SIS chief, declaring that the threats aren't being underestimated and that the measures taken by the security forces are above standard.

Regarding the threat to Slovakia's critical infrastructure, Gaspar said that two Ukrainians were detained on Tuesday (November 26). According to him, it isn't possible to speak about the perpetrators. "We've documented, at least at the intelligence level, long-term coordinated activity by a certain group of people, which shows signs of sophisticated intelligence activity and relates to and has a potential impact on the security of Slovakia," he stated, adding that several actions are ongoing concerning this case.