Sutaj Estok: State to Oversee Mass Renovation of Police Stations Next Year

Bratislava, December 12 (TASR) - The state will initiate a mass renovation of police stations in Slovakia next year, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) told a news conference held to mark the opening of a new police station in Bratislava's borough of Ruzinov on Thursday, adding that his ministry is cooperating with Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) on the project.

The police station has been located in unsuitable premises until now, said the minister when explaining the reasons for opening the new station.

In addition, Sutaj Estok handed to the Police Corps 52 new civilian police vehicles for investigators. They will serve police departments across Slovakia, said the minister, adding that the Police Corps will receive additional cars next year.

Deputy Director of the Ruzinov-East District Police Department Ladislav Hodur said that 42 police officers work at the station. At the same time, he thanked the ministry for working on the project.

