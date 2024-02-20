Sutaj Estok to Propose to Withdraw Whistleblowers Protection Act Amendment

Bratislava, February 20 (TASR) - Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) will submit a proposal to the government to withdraw the amendment to the Whistleblowers Protection Act, TASR learnt from the ministry's press department on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the changes require a wider professional discussion "so that they aren't misused again for the opposition's political campaign". He also wants to create sufficient time space for discussion.

Sutaj Estok stated that the changes in the law are necessary, but he considers it important to hold a broader discussion about them. "The current wording of the draft amendment proved to be insufficient in practice. The purpose of this law is to ensure the protection of citizens who have decided to report anti-social activity in their surroundings, not the political protection of selected persons who have decided to fix themselves in their positions," said Sutaj Estok.

The government originally proposed to Parliament to approve the amendment via a fast-tracked legislative procedure. MPs were scheduled to discuss the amendment on Tuesday. The amendment stipulates, among other matters, that protection for whistleblowers should no longer be provided to members of the Police Corps.