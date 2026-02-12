Taraba: Amendment to Enviro Fund Act Needed to Continue 'Renovate Your Home'

Bratislava, 12 February (TASR) - The 'Renovate Your Home' programme is a successful project that has distributed more than €350 million to date, and in the future it should continue with approximately €150 million, which should come from the European Modernisation Fund, Vice-premier and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) stated at the regular question time in Parliament on Thursday.

However, this is conditional on the approval of an amendment to the Environment Fund Act, which Parliament is expected to decide on definitively at its upcoming April session.

On behalf of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), he responded to a question from Jozef Jezik (Smer-SD): "Prime Minister, will the 'Renovate Your Home' project continue?"

"I believe that the 'Renovate Your Home' project is an enormously successful one. To date, we've insulated 21,000 family houses and paid out €353 million, which was used towards specific measures to increase energy efficiency for people across Slovakia," stated Taraba, criticising the previous government for only managing to insulate 353 homes under this programme between 2021-2023.

According to Taraba, the ministry is currently looking for additional resources to restart the programme. "We can only see these resources in the Modernisation Fund, because, of course, we can't find the €150 million that we'd like to allocate in the state budget today, nor is there any reason to look for it there. We have sufficient funds allocated in the Modernisation Fund that we could transfer to people for this purpose. But it also depends on whether the amendment to the Environment Fund Act is passed," said the minister.