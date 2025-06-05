Taraba: Podpolanie Villages Support Construction of Malinec Hydro-power Plant

Bratislava, 5 June (TASR) - The mayors of Malinec, Latky (both Banska Bystrica region) and 15 other villages in the Podpolanie area have supported the construction of the Malinec hydro-power plant, and the Environment Ministry has signed an agreement with them, Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) told a news conference on Thursday.

The hydro-power power plant should bring economic growth and benefit to the entire Slovak economy, said Taraba.

"We held detailed and regular talks with the representatives of the municipalities, and the result of them is this agreement. It's a memorandum that defines a very clear commitment to implement a pumped-storage hydro-power plant," said Taraba, adding that Podpolanie residents will receive income from the power plants every year.

According to the minister, the memorandum stipulates, for example, that the municipalities concerned will divide €2.5 million among themselves every year, with the money linked to the operation and activities of the future pumped-storage hydro-power plant. The government has also promised to implement infrastructure projects such as water-supply and sewage systems in the Podpolanie area. The total cost of the construction of the new power plant is estimated at €1.8 billion. Taraba stressed that Malinec must remain a source of potable water.

Peter Modla, the general director of state-run water management construction company Vodohospodarska Vystavba (VV) and government proxy for the Gabcikovo waterworks, added that the hydro-power station will be beneficial for the Podpolanie area in terms of investments, creating new jobs and supporting tourism.

