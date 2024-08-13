Thousands of People Protest in Bratislava against Government's Actions

Bratislava, August 13 (TASR) - Thousands of people gathered in SNP Square in Bratislava on Tuesday evening to protest against the actions of the government, criticising the current situation in culture, personnel changes in cultural institutions and expressed their concerns about the rule of law.

Organisers of the rally, the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) parties, estimated the turnout at 18,000 people.

The speakers included, for example, former head of public-service Radio and Television of Slovakia Lubos Machaj, ex-culture minister Silvia Hroncova and the former director of the International House of Art for Children Bibiana, Zuzana Liptakova. They pointed to the need for free media and culture and spoke about the loss of decency and the arrogance of power. They called for a change in the leadership of the Culture Ministry.

The governing coalition was criticised before the protest by PS leader Michal Simecka and SaS chairman Branislav Groehling. In particular, they objected to the actions of Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) and Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD). Groehling said they should end in their posts. "Premier [Robert Fico (Smer-SD)] should go to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday evening with two resignations, one for Simkovicova and one for Susko, and President [Peter Pellegrini] should accept them immediately," he added. Both politicians thanked the people who came to the protest.

Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed last week his support for both Susko and Simkovicova. According to the premier, Susko acted lawfully in the case of former special prosecutor Dusan Kovacik. He also thinks that Simkovicova has the right to make personnel changes in her ministry, adding that she did them in accordance with the law.