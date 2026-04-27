Tomas: Sick-leave Absences Down by 24,000 per Month When Compared to 2024

Bratislava, 27 April (TASR) - In the first three months of this year, social-insurance provider Socialna poistovna (SP) recorded a decrease in the number of sick-leave cases when compared to last year averaging 17,000 fewer per month, and when compared to 2024 - before a legislative change - the figure fell by as much as 24,000 per month, Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) stated at a press conference on Monday, adding that the savings on sick-leave payments for the first quarter when compared to 2024 amount to €80 million.

Tomas also stated that this is the result of the work of Socialna poistovna and its medical examiners, who now have the authority to revoke fraudulent sick-leave certificates.

"When we compare the first quarter of 2026 with the first quarter of 2024 - that is, the periods before and after we implemented our legislative measures - the difference is even greater. You can look at the individual first three months, but the key figure is the overall data: when we compare 2026 and 2024 - specifically the first quarter - we've reduced sick leave cases by an average of 27,000 per month," said Tomas.

While 4.06 percent of employees were on sick leave in the first quarter of 2024, sick-leave absences fell to 3.73 percent in 2025, and this year it was only 3.2 percent. "This is the lowest average sick-leave rate in the past 25 years," stated Tomas.

According to the minister, the decline in the number of sick-leave cases last year had a positive impact on public finances totalling €140 million. Comparing the first three months of this year with those of 2024, the contribution to the state budget amounts to €80 million, and the projection for the entire year of 2026 is €300 million, said Tomas. "This is a key result: those €300 million won't end up in the hands of fraudsters and speculators with fictitious sick leave; Socialna poistovna will be able to use this money for people who truly need it," added the minister.