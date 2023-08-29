Top Constitutional Officials Mark 79th Anniversary of SNP by Laying Wreaths

Bratislava, August 29 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova, Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar, Premier Ludovit Odor and other guests took part in the ceremonial laying of wreaths in Banska Bystrica on Tuesday to mark the 79th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP).

The traditional laying of wreaths in the SNP Memorial's hall was this year held in a private atmosphere, without guests delivering any speeches. The premises of the SNP Museum with an all-day accompanying program has been open to the public since 10 a.m.

President Caputova views the SNP as one of the most important historical events of the country that needs to be recalled. "It is a reminder of all those who sacrificed themselves for our freedom, for our future," she told media after the ceremony.

The SNP was one of the largest armed revolts against Nazism in Europe. Some 60,000 Slovak soldiers, 18,000 partisans, as well as soldiers of the Czechoslovak foreign army took part in it. Members of 30 nations and nationalities from Europe and Australia fought in the SNP along with Slovaks. Thanks to the SNP, Slovakia became one of the allies fighting against Adolf Hitler.