Top Constitutional Officials Mark Veterans Day at Petrzalka Military Cemetery

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) - Top constitutional officials commemorated the Veterans Day at Petrzalka-Kopcany military cemetery in Bratislava on Saturday.

President Zuzana Caputova in her speech called for the protection of the peaceful coexistence between countries and nations. "It was on the historical experience of the WWI and WWII that the project of peaceful coexistence of the countries and nations of Europe was built. We are obliged to protect peaceful coexistence and the values it has been based on," said the president, adding that peace is not a matter of course and freedom is not guaranteed.

Parliamentary Chair and Voice-SD leader Peter Pellegrini pointed to the heroism of fallen soldiers. He spoke about the need to recall the heroism and courage of war veterans, "especially at a time when surveys show that the majority of Slovak men probably wouldn't be willing to protect their homeland with weapons in their hands".

People all over the world commemorate Veterans Day on November 11. On that day in 1918, the final salvo, which symbolically ended World War I, was fired at 11:11 a.m., when the armistice was signed. Poppies have become a symbol of remembrance, as the red flowers covered the graves of fallen soldiers on the Western Front.