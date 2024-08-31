Top Three State Representatives Sign Memorandum on Foreign Policy

Bratislava, September 1 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and House Vice-chair Peter Ziga (Voice-SD) on Sunday signed a joint declaration on a common approach on foreign policy issues, declaring that Slovakia is firmly anchored in the EU and NATO in the document.



The signatories stressed that Slovakia will be a country that will sovereignly assert its foreign policy positions without questioning its firm membership in the EU and NATO. They declared to support and promote this anchorage, including raising issues that can improve relations within the EU and NATO.



"Slovakia wants to remain a valid member of the EU and NATO, fully aware of its rights, but we want to be a proud member of these communities," the president stressed after signing the memorandum. "Let us never be afraid to speak abroad with a sovereign voice, because even a small state like Slovakia has the right to promote the interests of its people abroad," Pellegrini added.



The prime minister stressed that the document clearly states in what international structures the country wants to operate. "That is why I reject any scaremongering about leaving the EU and NATO," Fico said.



Ziga endorsed calls for sovereign positions of Slovakia in foreign policy issues, calling on the opposition to support the memorandum as well.



In the document, the top three state officials pledge to support a foreign policy that will reject efforts to take divergent stances towards individual states and pursue a foreign policy focused on west, east, north and south. According to the memorandum, Slovakia will strongly promote peaceful solutions to conflicts and international solutions and measures that will not harm the country' interests.