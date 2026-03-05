Topping-out Beam Installed at Apex of New Martin Hospital Building

Martin, 5 March (TASR) - The construction of the new St. Martin's University Hospital in Martin (Zilina region) has reached a significant milestone with the installation of the ceiling slab of the seventh above-ground floor.

The investor celebrated reaching the building's highest point with the contractor on Thursday in the traditional manner: with the placing of a topping-out beam. The ceremony was also attended by President Peter Pellegrini and Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD).

In his speech, the president noted that he had returned to the construction site after something over a year and that the progress made has been enormous. "With this moment, this construction project has become the leader among all ongoing large-scale state-run hospital projects. It's the building project that has made the most headway so far and is closest to meeting the milestones set not only in the schedule of the construction work itself but also in the recovery plan, as this part of the building is covered by EU money," stressed Pellegrini.

The construction work's chief supervisory engineer Miroslav Sobcak from a company called Adifex confirmed that the work is proceeding in line with the schedule and that in addition to the completion of concrete slabs for each floor, work has already begun on the façade.

The contract for constructing the new Martin hospital with its 660 beds was signed in June 2024. The hospital's shell structure is being financed from the recovery plan and must be completed by 30 June 2026. The construction work is being carried out by a consortium of four contractors led by Adifex.