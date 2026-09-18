Train and Public City Transport Bus Collide at Level Crossing in Bratislava

Bratislava, 18 September (TASR) - A public city transport bus collided with a passenger train at the level crossing on Ivanska cesta in Bratislava, on the section between Bratislava-Nove Mesto and Podunajske Biskupice railway stations at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, railway infrastructure manager ZSR has confirmed for TASR.

According to the police, one passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident. Train services on the section have currently been suspended due to the incident.

"According to the information currently available, it was a minor collision," said ZSR, adding that the contact occurred between passenger train operated by private carrier Leo Express Slovensko and a Bratislava public city transport bus.

Rail services are currently suspended on the Bratislava-Nove Mesto – Podunajske Biskupice and Bratislava-Nove Mesto – Bratislava UNS sections due to the accident. "An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the technical condition of the level-crossing safety equipment also needs to be checked," ZSR told TASR.

Traffic police officers are at the scene of the accident. According to them, the railway level crossing is impassable and traffic in the above locality has been halted. "One person travelling on the public transport bus was injured in the collision. An emergency medical team was called to the scene. The exact cause and circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated," said the police.

Leo Express spokesperson Emil Sedlarik told TASR that the accident occurred at an unprotected railway level crossing. "Neither the passengers nor crew on the train were injured, while one of the passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries," he said.

Public city transport company DPB spokesman Jozef Vozar told TASR that the accident involved a collision between the train and the rear section of a bus operating on route 63. "Public transport services in the affected section are currently suspended," he said.