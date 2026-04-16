Train-Lorry Collision in Dunajska Streda Claims One Fatality and 21 Injured

Dunajska Streda, 16 April (TASR) - A collision between a passenger train and a lorry at a level crossing in the town of Dunajska Streda (Trnava region) on Thursday claimed the life of the lorry driver, the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) has informed TASR.

There were several people on board the train, of whom 21 sustained minor injuries. The collision resulted in the train derailment and a diesel leak.

The traffic accident took place shortly before 9.15 a.m. on Thursday. "Firefighters from the Dunajska Streda and Velky Meder (Trnava region) fire stations, together with voluntary firemen from the town of Gabcikovo and the village of Orechova Poton, are currently responding at the scene," reported HaZZ. The road in the affected section is currently impassable.

An EKOS technical vehicle is also heading to the scene due to the diesel leak.

Private passenger rail carrier Leo Express has told TASR that the accident concerned the REX 1433 train. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of passengers and the crew on board. Emergency services were called immediately. According to preliminary information, some 20 minor injuries occurred, caused by broken glass. One female passenger has a head injury," said the Leo Express spokessman Emil Sedlarik.

According to Sedlarik, the damage caused will be quantified only later. The current priority is the passengers and the train crew. "The time for resuming the rail service is not known for now. We have introduced a replacement bus service until further notice," he added. The Trnava Region Police Directorate reported on social media that the injured are being treated on site by paramedics. The Emergency Medical Service Operations Centre specified that four emergency medical service crews are responding at the scene.

State-run rail infrastructure owner ZSR confirmed the suspension of rail service between Dunajska Streda and Dolny Stal. The collision between the train and a lorry occurred at an active light crossing without barriers. "The extent of damage to the infrastructure cannot yet be determined, however, the level crossing is damaged and the train derailed," added ZSR's communications department.