One Injured, 150 Evacuated After Bratislava Warehouse Fire

Bratislava, 5 April (TASR) - One person was injured after inhaling smoke following a warehouse fire on Stara Vajnorska Street in Bratislava.



Approximately 150 people were evacuated in total, the Firefighter and Emergency Service (HaZZ) reported on social media.



Firefighters said the blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. It spread from the interior of the single-storey warehouse into the roof structure, with a thermal imaging camera confirming multiple fire sources.



"Forty members of the Bratislava Firefighter and Emergency Unit with 11 pieces of equipment were deployed at the scene, together with volunteer fire brigades from the boroughs of Ruzinov, Stare Mesto, Raca, Petrzalka, Rusovce and Ivanka pri Dunaji. Before the firefighters arrived, around 30 people self-evacuated from a neighbouring hostel. Firefighters carried one person out of the building. According to a police estimate, approximately 150 people were evacuated in total," the service reported.



The firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze shortly before 5:00 p.m. During the operation, they had to dismantle parts of the roof, and aerial equipment was also used. According to HaZZ, a fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the cause of the fire was negligent behaviour by an unknown person.