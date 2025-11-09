Trencin: Jewish Synagogue Reconsecrated on Sunday after 77 Years

Trencin, 9 November (TASR) - The Jewish synagogue in the city of Trencin was consecrated on Sunday for the third time in its history.

During the ceremony, rabbis brought Torah scrolls into the synagogue, and according to Jewish law, it thus became a true ritual place, regaining its original significance. The rabbis then blessed the community.

The synagogue was first consecrated after its construction in 1913, and the second consecration took place in 1948 at the instigation of Holocaust survivors. "Today, more than half a century later, we see a beautiful interior that has regained its spiritual power and original charm. Thanks to this restored space and the existence of a vibrant religious community, we were able to proceed with this solemn act. The consecrated synagogue is once again becoming a living space for dialogue, understanding, and tolerance," said chairwoman of the Jewish Religious Community in Trencin Olga Hodalova during the ceremony.

The synagogue in Trencin is one of Slovakia's cultural monuments of extraordinary significance. Part of its interior underwent reconstruction, which was completed last year.

The date of 9 November wasn't chosen by chance. Head of the Central Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Slovakia Richard Duda pointed out that it is on this day that the world commemorates the beginning of the Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass in 1938, also known as the November pogrom. During this event, the Nazis destroyed Jewish shops, synagogues, and homes, and many Jews were murdered or deported. "Synagogues were looted, burned, and destroyed. Today, 87 years later, the opposite is happening. The synagogue is filled with light. It is not illuminated by fire, but by the light of understanding," said Duda.

According to him, the reconsecration of the synagogue in Trencin is a powerful message for Slovakia and for all of Europe. "We're witnessing an exceptional moment, which for most of us will happen only once in a lifetime. It is the first and perhaps for many years the last synagogue in Slovakia to be reconsecrated," added Duda.