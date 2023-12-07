PG: Bill to Abolish Special Prosecutor's Office Constitutional and Feasible

Bratislava, December 7 (TASR) - The government-approved legislative proposal concerning changes to the standing of the Special Prosecutor's Office (USP) is comprehensive in terms of content and is feasible, and it is factually in accordance with the Slovak Constitution, Prosecutor-General's Office spokesperson Zuzana Drobova told TASR on Thursday.

"In terms of hierarchy, the prosecution service is a unitary system of state bodies, headed by the prosecutor-general, in which individual prosecutors act in mutual relations of subordination and superiority. The bills submitted are in full accordance with this definition of the prosecution service's structure," claimed the spokesperson.

An organisational structure granting special standing to the Special Prosecutor's Office is fully legitimate but not necessary for meeting a constitutional and legal definition of the prosecution service. According to the spokesperson, it is exclusively within the purview of legislators to decide which organisational structure should be embraced.

On Thursday, Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka decided to form a working group to prepare for the implementation of the proposed changes.