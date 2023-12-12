Protests against Government Actions Held in Several Towns

Bratislava, December 12 (TASR) - Protests against the government's actions organised by the opposition parties Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) were held in several Slovak towns on Tuesday evening.

In particular, they objected to the scrapping of the Special Prosecutor's Office and spoke of the cabinet as a threat to the rule of law.

Leaders of political parties as well as well-known personages appeared at the Bratislava protest in front of the Government Office. People chanted slogans such as 'We won't let them take Slovakia', 'Enough of Fico' or 'We won't be quiet'.

In addition to the capital, protests were also held in Kosice, Nitra, Zilina and Banska Bystrica.

PS, KDH and SaS also launched an appeal against the destruction of the rule of law, which has already been signed by more than 30,000 people. The signatories are calling on the government to withdraw draft laws that abolish the Special Prosecutor's Office, reduce penalties for corruption, and remove protected whistleblower status from members of the Police Corps.