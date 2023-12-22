NAKA Detains Writer of Threatening Emails to School in Banska Bystrica

Bratislava, December 22 (TASR) - The National Crime Agency (NAKA) detained the writer of threatening emails to an elementary school in Banska Bystrica, spokeswoman for the Police Corps Presidium Denisa Bardyova told TASR on Friday, adding that he faces charges of a particularly serious crime of terrorist attack.

If found guilty, he could be sent to prison for 20-25 years or for the rest of his life.

"NAKA officers in cooperation with computer crime specialists of the Police Corps Presidium identified the writer of the threatening emails sent to an elementary school in Banska Bystrica on December 7," said the spokeswoman, adding that he was detained on Wednesday (December 21).

After carrying out the necessary procedural actions, the investigator charged the writer of the threatening emails with an especially serious crime of terrorist attack on Friday and he also processed a motion to submit a proposal to take the accused person into custody. "Further information cannot be provided at this time," added Bardyova.