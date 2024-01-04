Rudolf Schuster Given Office in Kosice Old Town Hall on His 90th Birthday

Kosice, January 4 (TASR) - Former mayor of Kosice and Slovak ex-president Rudolf Schuster has his office in the Old Town Hall in Kosice as of Thursday.

It was ceremonially presented to him as a gift on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Schuster was congratulated by incumbent Kosice mayor Jaroslav Polacek, who also highlighted his contribution to the restoration of this building and the whole of Kosice.

The room is named after Schuster. Other former mayors, Zdenko Trebula and Frantisek Knapik, also congratulated him at a meeting on Thursday.

The former president, parliamentary chair, ambassador as well as traveller and writer was in good shape at the ceremony, revelling in jokes and memories from his life. He admitted that he was moved when receiving the gifts and awards.

"I'm not used to this kind of thing. I was better off being criticised, even though I didn't like it, but I knew I was in the heat of the fight, that I was doing something," he told reporters with a smile.