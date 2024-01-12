Danko Confesses to Road Accident, Ready to Pay for Damage If Necessary

Bratislava, January 12 (TASR) - Parliamentary Vice-chair and Slovak National Party (SNS) chief Andrej Danko has confessed to causing a traffic accident.

In a video that he posted on a social network he said that his car skidded and crashed into a post on Thursday (January 11) evening and that he'll pay for the damage caused if necessary.

"I hit a post and reported it to an insurance company and to the City Council. If there's anything else that needs to be done, I'll do it all," said Danko, adding that he's cooperating with the police. "I believe that the insurance company will be able to deal with it, and if not, I'm aware of my responsibility," he added.

The Bratislava police have confirmed that a road accident took place at the crossroads of Repasskeho and Saratovska Streets on Thursday evening. "We're currently looking into the circumstances of the aforementioned accident," said Bratislava regional police spokesperson Silvia Simkova.

Due to the traffic accident of Parliamentary Vice-chair and Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko, a criminal prosecution for the crime of damaging and endangering the operation of a generally beneficial device will begin, Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka reported on a social network on Friday.

"As part of the criminal proceedings, the prosecutor's office will perform all procedural actions necessary to properly clarify the facts of the matter. The prosecutor's office appeals for restraint before making premature conclusions," he added.