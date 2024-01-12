Fico Ready to Take Floor in Parliament to Report on Domestic Events in 2020-2023

Bratislava, January 12 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said on Friday that he's ready to take the floor in Parliament to present a report on events in Slovakia in 2020-2023, adding that if President Zuzana Caputova wants to appear in Parliament to express her reservations towards the submitted amendment to the Penal Code and so interfere in the political struggle in progress, he too will make use of all his options.

"If the president speaks unilaterally in favour of the opposition when it comes to the reform of criminal law and the scrapping of the Special Prosecutor's Office, I will take the same opportunity, and it will be difficult to listen to. I will go into absolute detail because today we have considerably more information, and I will report in my speech in Parliament on all the events that took place from April 2020 until the last moment of the previous government's rule," said Fico.

Nevertheless, Fico remarked that it's Caputova's right to take the floor in Parliament to discuss the matter if she wants to do so. The premier claimed that he'll ask Smer MPs to be present and listen to her speech.