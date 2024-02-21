Thousands of People Across Slovakia Commemorate Anniversary of Kuciak's Murder

Bratislava, February 21 (TASR) - Thousands of people gathered on Freedom Square (Namestie slobody) in Bratislava early Wednesday evening for a commemorative gathering on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova.

Similar gatherings were held in some thirty towns throughout Slovakia as well as abroad.

In the capital, the meeting began with a minute of silence, after which Jan Kuciak's parents and Martina Kusnirova's mother addressed the crowd. Representatives of the media, international organisations, journalists, non-governmental organisations and artists also spoke on stage.

The people also chanted the slogans 'Enough of Fico!', 'Fico, come out!', 'Coward!', 'Cowards!' and 'Shame!' The people told the coalition politicians that they won't hide or bow their heads before them.

Journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova were murdered on February 21, 2018, in their house in Velka Maca [Trnava region]. The most probable motive according to the police was Kuciak's investigative journalistic work. Three sentences were handed down in the case, with murder perpetrators Miroslav Marcek and Tomas Szabo serving 25 years in jail and Zoltan Andrusko 15 years.