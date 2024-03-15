Thousands of People Appear at Anti-government Protests in Bratislava and Kosice

Bratislava, March 15 (TASR) - Thousands of people came to opposition-organised anti-government protests in Bratislava and Kosice on Friday.

The crowds gathered on Bratislava's Freedom Square and Kosice's Main Street to express their dissatisfaction with the governing coalition's approach to changes at Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), demanding freedom of the media. The protests also drew attention to the "isolation" of Slovakia from its Western partners.

The anti-government protests were called by the opposition Freedom and Slovakia (SaS) and Progressive Slovakia (PS) parties. The Christian Democrats (KDH) didn't take part in the protests this time because of their congress set to take place on Saturday.