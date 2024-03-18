USP Prosecutors Assigned within PG's Office, Lipsic to Serve at Legislative Unit

Bratislava/Pezinok, March 18 (TASR) - Prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor's Office (USP) on Monday received decrees on their assignment to individual departments of the Prosecutor-General's (PG) Office where they will work after the scrapping of the Special Prosecutor's Office, TASR learnt from special prosecutor Daniel Lipsic, who was assigned to the legislative department of the PG's Office.

Lipsic said that for example, prosecutors Ondrej Repa, Michal Surek and Ladislav Masar are going to the prisons department. "We take note of this, everyone can make their own opinion on it - both on the assignment, and the way it was done," pointed out Lipsic, adding that prosecutors Matus Harkabus and Daniel Mikulas had asked to be transferred to a regional prosecutor's office.

"So far they haven't been obliged, which is rationally incomprehensible because the jurisdiction of the Special Prosecutor's Office is transferred to the regional prosecutor's offices. The management of the prosecutor's office should be interested in transferring as many people as possible to regional prosecutor's offices, which will have our agenda in addition to the cases that are pending," said Lipsic, adding that a serious crime unit will also be created at the PG's Office. It is to include eight prosecutors, six of them from the outgoing special prosecutor's office.

The Special Prosecutor's Office will cease to exist on March 20. Files are currently being distributed from there to regional prosecutor's offices across Slovakia.