Pellegrini: I Want to Be President of Calm, Not of Conflict

Bratislava, March 24 (TASR) - I want to be a president of calm and not of conflict, presidential candidate, Parliamentary Chair and Voice-SD leader Peter Pellegrini stated on Sunday, stressing that Slovakia needs a stable government.

Pellegrini noted that supporters of his opponent say that the election of Ivan Korcok will be the beginning of the end of this governing coalition. The parliamentary head appeals to the people to take part in the run-off round of the presidential election.

"I see huge differences in what I offer to Slovakia and what my rival candidate offers. I want to be a president of the people, not a president of elites, media, NGOs and foreign countries, I want to be a president of peace who proudly and sovereignly defends Slovakia's national interests," Pellegrini noted on a social network.

In the event that a progressive, liberal and right-wing power centre is formed in the Presidential Palace, he said it will work to ensure that the current cabinet doesn't complete its term. "If the threats that the new president will shoulder the responsibility for Slovak foreign policy come true, it'll be a foreign policy not in favour of Slovakia, but in favour of foreign countries," he said, adding that if we give up our veto power, others will decide on our migration policy, our stance on war or cultural and ethical issues.

Ivan Korcok made it to the second round of the presidential election on 42.51 percent of the votes, along with Peter Pellegrini on 37.02 percent. Voter-turnout reached 51.59 percent. The run-off round is due to be held on Saturday, April 6.