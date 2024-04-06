Election24: Pellegrini: People Free to Express Their Position, Whatever It Is

Bratislava, April 6 (TASR) - Citizens are free to express their position, whatever it may be, presidential candidate and Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini said after casting his ballot in the run-off round of the presidential election in the village of Rovinka (Bratislava region) on Saturday.

Pellegrini has called on everyone who wants to make use of the constitutional right to vote to do so.

"Every citizen can freely express his/her position, be it one way or another," stressed Pellegrini, adding that the election outcome is in the hands of people of Slovakia. The Slovak society is now polarised more than before, he said, wishing for more tolerance among people.

After casting his vote, Pellegrini plans to have a family lunch and walk his dog.