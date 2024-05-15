Fico Still Undergoing Surgery, His Condition Critical

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) - The condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is extremely grave and he is still undergoing surgery at Roosvelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) has reported.



"We have experienced a really tragic day, which for us means fighting for the life of the prime minister," Kalinak said, adding that he had no good news for the time being and that he put his trust in the hands of the attending staff.



"According to the information at our disposal, [Fico] has suffered serious polytrauma from several gunshot wounds and his condition is extremely grave," the defence minister said.



Fico was shot following the government away-from-home session in Handlova on Wednesday. Several shots were fired at the scene, with the gunman apprehended immediately after the incident.