USEelection24: SaS: World Cannot Afford Unpredictable Actions from Donald Trump

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - Opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party spokesman Ondrej Sprlak stated on Wednesday that the world cannot afford unpredictable actions from Donald Trump, who appears to have won the US presidential election.



"We believe that Donald Trump will be a dignified president for all Americans, and that his presidency will uphold the historically strong relations between Slovakia and the USA. It is crucial for peace in the world that re-elected president Donald Trump understands NATO membership to be an unquestionable commitment to his partners. Unpredictable actions, strong gestures or the spreading of hatred carry with them the risk of chaos and polarisation," said SaS chair Branislav Groehling.



Meanwhile, Juraj Droba, an SaS associate in foreign affairs and Bratislava region governor, believes that US foreign policy will continue to be based on a strong trading partnership with the EU and a strategic alliance with NATO countries.



Republican Party candidate Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the presidential election in the USA on Wednesday night local time. Of the major US media, only Fox News considers him to be a certain winner as things stand, although other media outlets have admitted that he is likely to defeat the Democratic Party's candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the election.