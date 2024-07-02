Varga to Become Slovakia's New Permanent Representative to NATO

Bratislava, July 2 (TASR) - Marek Varga will become Slovakia's Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), TASR learnt from the Foreign Affairs Ministry's communication department on Tuesday.

Until now, Varga has represented Slovakia as ambassador in Beirut for Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries. The post of Permanent Representative of the Slovak Republic to NATO was previously held by Peter Bator.

"In addition to effectively leading our staff, my priorities will include building an expert base and ensuring cooperation between all ministries involved," Varga said.

Before leaving, Varga was received on Tuesday by Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD), who stressed that NATO is first and foremost a defence and peace-keeping organisation, which provides its members with guarantees of collective security and any international disputes should be resolved by peaceful means as a priority. "The Slovak Republic has been a trusted and successful ally for 20 years, which supports the fulfilment of the obligations arising from our membership of the Alliance," he stated.