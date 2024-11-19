Vilagi: Fico's Words on Political Developments Intentionally Ambiguous

Bratislava, November 19 (TASR) - I consider Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) statement about other alternatives for political developments in Slovakia to be deliberately ambiguous, political scientist at Comenius University in Bratislava Aneta Vilagi told TASR on Tuesday, adding that apart from an early election, it may also suggest solutions other than a standard democratic election, which she would consider to be a problem.

According to Vilagi, the stability of the ruling coalition is threatened by the narrow majority in Parliament and the weak party discipline of Smer-SD's coalition partners.

"Alternative developments may suggest an early election, which wouldn't be a major problem, but they may also suggest solutions other than a standard democratic election, which would be a problem," the political analyst told TASR, adding that Fico's statements over the weekend could also be read as signals directed to voters and foreign partners. "I see it as an effort to prepare the ground for the worst. From the perspective of pre-election promises of a peaceful political development or a stable government, an early election would be a clear failure. By gradual preparation, by sensitising his own voters, the party chairman seems to be trying to prepare the ground in advance in order to reduce the negative impact on the party and its support," she stated.

Vilagi pointed out that both Smer-SD and Voice-SD have begun working with the public on the issue of changing the electoral rules, which she believes may also be related to Fico's statement. She also sees signals for foreign countries. "Under certain circumstances, this statement can also be interpreted as a warning that liberal democracy in Slovakia isn't the only or an unchanging option for political developments in Slovakia," she opined.

Given the narrow majority of 79 MPs in Parliament, including those around Rudolf Huliak (Independent), the political scientist said the government cannot be sure that even regular legislative proposals will pass. "This also creates a certain safeguard precisely against changes to the electoral rules," she added.

Fico said during the weekend at the Smer-SD congress that it is necessary to prepare for other alternatives for political development than a parliamentary election in 2027. The premier also refuses to maintain the governing majority by respecting political blackmail. He told this to anyone who has unrealistic demands on the coalition.