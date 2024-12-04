World-famous Mime Milan Sladek Dies Aged 86

Bratislava, December 4 (TASR) - World-wide known mime Milan Sladek has died at the age of 86, mayor of Povazska Bystrica (Trencin region), the town where Sladek grew up, Karol Janas, as well as several cultural institutions, posted on social media on Wednesday.

Sladek was one of the world's leading representatives of modern pantomime.

In the early 1960s, Sladek stood at the birth of modern Slovak pantomime. He followed the work of French mimes Jean-Gaspard Deburau, Jean-Louis Barrault and Marcel Marceau, but quickly developed his own theatrical language. In his performances, Sladek discovered a new theatrical form for domestic audiences and influenced not only our own but also European theatre.

After the occupation of Czechoslovakia in August 1968, Sladek emigrated to Germany. He travelled all over the world with his performances, founded the Kefka (Brush) pantomime theatre and an international theatre festival called Kaukliar (Conjurer). He then lived and worked in Cologne. Even after the age of 80, he acted, directed, lectured and travelled all over the world.