Zelenskyy Meets Fico in Yerevan, Thanks Him for Support for EU Accession

Yerevan, 4 May (TASR) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that he met Slovak Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia, stating that Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with Slovakia and is interested in strong bilateral relations.

"We discussed cooperation in various areas and the organisation of a meeting of our two governments in the near future in the format of an intergovernmental commission," the Ukrainian president posted on X.

Fico announced the planned meeting with Zelenskyy following their joint phone call on Saturday (2 May). During the conversation, the Slovak prime minister confirmed, among other things, that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to join the EU, as it wants neighbouring Ukraine to be a stable and democratic country. The two leaders also extended invitations to each other to visit Kiev and Bratislava.

In Yerevan, the Slovak premier and the Ukrainian head of state agreed that their teams will draw up a schedule for the aforementioned visits to the capitals.

"We also discussed the issue of Ukraine's EU membership. It's important to note that Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and is ready to assist us on this path. I'm grateful for that," added Zelenskyy.

Following Saturday's phone call with Zelenskyy, Fico stated that despite differing views on certain issues, both share a common interest in good and friendly relations between Slovakia and Ukraine.