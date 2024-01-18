ZMOS and TASR News Agency Sign Contract on Cooperation

Bratislava, January 18 (TASR) - Slovak Towns and Villages Association (ZMOS) chairman Jozef Bozik and News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) general director Vladimir Puchala signed a contract on cooperation on Thursday.

The contract makes TASR services available to all ZMOS members. They can use them not only as a source of information, but also for their websites or for other non-commercial use.

"Cooperation with ZMOS is important to us. We want to provide high-quality information about goings on in local government across Slovakia. We have a strong network of regional reporters, we report on the work of mayors on a daily basis, we bring information in the public interest and examples of good practice," said Puchala. He also spoke with the ZMOS chief about the possibility of organising the ZMOS presidium meeting or talks between individual ZMOS sections in the premises of TASR.

Bozik views the signing of the contract as a continuation of good relations between the association and TASR. "The cooperation with the news agency in the past and in the present has been very good. It brings us a high level of objective information about activities of towns and villages, as well as about the Slovak Towns and Villages Association," he said. He highlighted the credibility of the agency service, from which other media draw information.

The cooperation between ZMOS and TASR was established based on the news agency's project called 'TASR for Every Village'. The project's aim was to provide local government with access to credible information from a verified source.