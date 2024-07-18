ZTS-Special in Dubnica Has New Line for Drilling Barrels for Artillery Systems

Dubnica nad Vahom, July 18 (TASR) - Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) in a ceremony at state-owned enterprise ZTS-Special in Dubnica nad Vahom (Trencin region) handed over a new technological line for drilling barrels, TASR learnt on Thursday.

The new line is expected to completely restore the production of barrels for artillery systems, create new jobs as well as bring back the former glory of the Slovak arms industry.

The production line, worth more than €2 million, is part of a €10 million project that will mean a complete renewal of the technology for the production of 100- to 155-millimetre barrels at ZTS-Special.

"It'll bring new jobs, increased capacity and the ability to respond to market demands. If we compare ourselves with other countries, this place and the people involved in the production of the barrels are unique. There are perhaps only four or five places in Europe that have this technological capability. Cannons from 30 to 155 millimetres can be produced here, which you won't find anywhere else in the neighbourhood. That's why we need to invest in the development of such enterprises," stressed the minister.