Area Near Bratislava's Lake Kuchajda Hosting Olympic Festival as of Friday

Bratislava, July 26 (TASR) - An Olympic Festival dedicated to the 2024 Olympics in Paris (July 26-August 11) started in the area near Lake Kuchajda in Bratislava's borough of Nove Mesto on Friday.

During the next 17 days, visitors will be able to experience an atmosphere like the one that athletes themselves experience at the Games. The Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee (SOSV) have organised many sporting and cultural events for the festival.

"I am very glad that such an event is taking place at Kuchajda, as Nove Mesto has a long and deep sporting history. In addition to sports, you can look forward to great food, music and fun," said Nove Mesto mayor Matus Cupka.

Almost 30 sports will be presented in 17 days, and visitors will be able to try them out. Several tournaments and races have been prepared, and a number of sporting organisations have organised activities as well. Individual sports fields have been located throughout the whole area, with activities taking place on the shore of the lake and in the water. Yachting and water slalom boats will appear on Lake Kuchajda for the first time as well.

The organisers have prepared a rich cultural and social programme as part of the festival, which will feature musicians, singers, dancers and music bands every day. At the same time, the festival serves as an official 'fan zone' for the Slovak Olympic team. Following their return from Paris, Slovak Olympians will visit the festival, along with athletes who took part in past Olympics.

The Olympic Festival will be open every day during the Paris Olympics.