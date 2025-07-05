Rasi: Let's Be Inspired by Cyril and Methodius in Domestic and Foreign Policy

Let us take inspiration from Saints Cyril and Methodius in our domestic and foreign policy, stated House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) in his speech at the Devin Castle during Saturday's national celebrations of the arrival of the two saints on our territory.

Rasi noted that the approaches of the two saints are inspiring even today. „In spreading the faith and creating a new script, Saints Cyril and Methodius approached the traditions and customs of the Slavic population with tolerance and respect. Thanks to this, they elevated Old Church Slavonic to the fourth liturgical language. At the same time, they introduced the first ideas of equality and the conviction that every nation has the right to celebrate God in its native language and to be equal before Him,“ he said, adding that education is the greatest gift that can be given to the young generation.

The house chair also praised the idea of equality, saying that „all nations and states - big or small - have the same right to peaceful calm and free existence“.

„They taught us that cooperation and unity built on the values of humanism, freedom and equality is the foundation of our national identity. To be a proud Slovak with sincere love for one's homeland is in line with the feeling of being a European proud of the values of European civilisation,“ he added.

If Slovaks manage to find a way to uplift the Slovak nation through education and culture, as well as find a way for peaceful coexistence of nations in Europe and in the whole world, then Rasi believes they can proudly say that „the Cyril and Methodius heritage isn't only written in the preamble of our Constitution, but we translate it into our lives every single day.“