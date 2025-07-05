Without the mission of Saints Cyril and Methodius, it would have been impossible to speak of cultural and political independence or state sovereignty of the Slovak people, stated Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in his speech at the Devin Castle during Saturday's national celebrations of the arrival of the two saints on our territory, stressing that despite the absence of territorial, cultural or political autonomy for more than a thousand years, Slovakia has preserved its own identity to this day.

According to the premier, the European Union and the whole world nowadays lack personalities comparable to the Thessalonian brothers, adding that Cyril and Methodius were a symbol of unity.

Fico believes that honouring the two apostles means defining „a clear value orientation for our politics“. He considers their missionary work to be ahead of the time. „Those in Slovakia who refuse to pay state tribute to these two outstanding Thessalonian brothers do so because they [the two saints] don't fit into the strange scheme of their unravelling world,“ the prime minister claimed.

„The Iron Curtain is becoming a reality. Relations have broken down and anyone who shows even the slightest interest or understanding of what's happening behind the curtain is immediately accused of betraying European values,“ he noted. "We'll extend a hand for peaceful cooperation through the Iron Curtain,“ he added.

Fico also talked about the amendment to the Slovak Constitution. The premier expressed hope that „common sense will prevail“ at the September parliamentary session and that the necessary majority will support the new amendment. „If we in Slovakia can no longer even agree that there are only two sexes and that only what is in line with the Slovak Constitution should be taught in schools, such as the definition of marriage as a unique union between a man and a woman, we're on a very dangerous path. Reckless progressivism and liberalism can only destroy our country,“ said Fico.

According to the premier, Slovakia is committed to peaceful solutions, adding that Slovaks must seek agreements and cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit.