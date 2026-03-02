Blanar Decides to Evacuate Institute in Jerusalem and Embassy in Tehran

Bratislava, 2 March (TASR) - In connection with the current security situation in Israel, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) has decided to close the Slovak Institute in Jerusalem on a temporary basis and to evacuate its staff to Slovakia via Jordan, the ministry's communications department told TASR on Monday, adding that the minister has also decided to evacuate the staff of the Slovak Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran and send them to Baku in Azerbaijan.

"We've been in contact with the heads of our diplomatic missions since the outbreak of the conflict. They've assured me that they and our colleagues at the embassies are safe and are monitoring the situation closely. They've also provided me with comprehensive information on current developments and measures taken in the countries where they operate to ensure the safety of Slovak citizens and the staff of our diplomatic missions," said Blanar, adding that no Slovaks have been reported among the injured so far.

Slovakia's chief diplomat announced that he decided to close the Slovak Institute in Jerusalem on a temporary basis and evacuate its staff to Slovakia via Jordan. "Slovak Ambassador [to Israel] Barbara Mestanova also emphasised that the staff are acting in a disciplined manner and following the applicable security instructions," he added. The minister also decided to evacuate the staff of the Slovak Embassy in Tehran to Baku. "Slovak Ambassador to Iran Juraj Sivacek subsequently added that most of the representative offices of European Union member states are currently present in Tehran," he stated.

In the United Arab Emirates, the number of Slovak citizens registered through the ministry's website and the Svetobezka app has risen to almost 3,500. Slovak Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Pavol Panis has warned Slovak citizens to be vigilant, especially in areas with American facilities, which have been targeted by attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Slovak foreign minister has also contacted the Slovak ambassador to Lebanon, Valer Frank. The ambassador reported that the embassy is operating without any problems. "Minister Blanar has discussed the attack on the British military base in Akrotiri with Slovak Ambassador to Cyprus Martin Bezak. According to the head of the embassy in Nicosia, the situation in the country is safe, but he's called on Slovak citizens to keep tabs on the latest news and restrictions, especially regarding air travel," added the ministry.