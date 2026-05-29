PM Fico Meets Serbian Defence Minister in Bratislava to Discuss Cooperation

Bratislava, 29 May (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico met Serbian Defence Minister Bratislav Gasic at the Slovak Government Office in Bratislava on Friday to discuss combating illegal migration, organised crime and hybrid threats, which forms the foundations of security cooperation between the European Union and Serbia, TASR was told by the Government Office's press department on Friday.



"Cooperation with the countries of the Western Balkans has long played an important role in our foreign policy, and we consider Serbia to be an important partner in this region. Our friendship and cooperation are built on solid foundations as well as cultural and historical ties," said the prime minister.



Fico said that, due to its geographical position on the Western Balkans route, Belgrade also has strategic importance for the stability of the whole of Central Europe. In his view, open communication and strong regional cooperation are the best path towards stability in the Western Balkans region.



According to the Slovak Government Office, Slovakia supports the enlargement of the European Union based on meeting the required criteria. "Slovakia has long been among the leading countries emphasising that Belgrade deserves a predictable continuation of the accession process," said Fico.



He underlined that Slovakia is interested in strengthening cooperation with Serbia, mainly in the defence industry, as this could become a key part of bilateral relations.



The Government Office pointed out that Slovakia has restored its presence in the KFOR (Kosovo Force) mission after almost 15 years. The prime minister added that participation in KFOR is further proof that Slovakia considers the countries of the Western Balkans to be a foreign policy priority.



At present, the Defence Ministry has 48 soldiers deployed within KFOR, with the possibility of gradually increasing their number to 150.



Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) also attended the meeting at the Government Office.

