Rasi: Drone Incident in Romania Serious Warning for Entire Region

Bratislava, 29 May (TASR) - The incident in the city of Galați in Romania in which a Russian drone struck a residential building and injured civilians serves as a serious warning to the entire region, Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) has stated, adding that the war in Ukraine is dangerously approaching the borders of NATO-member states and the European Union, TASR learnt from Veronika Piatkova from the Parliament Office's media and public relations department on Friday.

"I express my full solidarity with Romania; we stand with the Romanian government and its citizens. Such attacks mustn't be downplayed or overlooked. The security of Slovakia and our citizens must be an absolute priority. The state must, in close coordination with its NATO and EU allies, increase pressure to stop the fighting and return to the negotiating table. And, of course, strengthen its defence capabilities so that we can respond flexibly to all threats," added Rasi.

The Romanian Defence Ministry has reported that a drone, apparently from Russia, crashed into the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati on Thursday night. A 53-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in the incident, and emergency responders reported that they are in stable condition. The Romanian head of state convened a meeting of the National Defence Supreme Council to discuss the implications of the incident.