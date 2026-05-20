Blanar: EP Resolution on Slovakia Doesn't Reflect Reality, Has No Legal Effect

Bratislava, 20 May (TASR) - A European Parliament (EP) resolution concerning the state of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights in Slovakia does not reflect reality and has no legal effect on the Slovak Republic, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) emphasised on social media on Tuesday.



Blanar described the resolution as further proof that some MEPs are turning European institutions into a platform for progressive-liberal activism.



"Slovakia takes note of the EP resolution adopted today concerning the state of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights in Slovakia. This resolution contains only a political assessment and has no legal effect on the Slovak Republic. Above all, however, it does not reflect reality and we disagree with its wording," Blanar said.



He noted that the Slovak government holds different views on the functioning of the European Union, migration, the media and foreign policy. However, he said this was not a reason to lecture Slovakia on democracy and the rule of law.



Instead of adopting such resolutions, the EP should focus on the real problems facing European citizens, including the loss of competitiveness and energy and security threats, he added.



The Slovak foreign minister also said Slovakia respects all rules as an EU member state and engages in constructive dialogue on any open issues.



"As was also the case with the Commission's rule of law report, which we made more objective through mutual dialogue with the European Commission and arguments from our side," the minister stated.



In the resolution adopted during Wednesday's plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs called on the European Commission to assess a possible serious breach of the EU's fundamental values by the Slovak government.



They also expressed concern over the deteriorating state of democracy and the rule of law in Slovakia, where, in their view, systemic shortcomings threaten the protection of the EU's financial interests.

