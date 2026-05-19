PM Fico Meets Li Hongzhong to Discuss Slovak-Chinese Ties

Bratislava, 19 May (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Tuesday received Li Hongzhong, first vice-chair of the Chinese Parliament, at the Slovak Government Office in Bratislava, to discuss bilateral Slovak-Chinese relations and possibilies for their further development, TASR learnt from the Slovak Government Office on the same day.



"Our goal is above all pragmatic and very active economic cooperation, including investment cooperation and public-private partnership projects with concrete and tangible results," the prime minister declared.



According to the Government Office, China has been Slovakia's most important trading partner in Asia since 2017 and ranks among the country's ten largest economic partners.



Two major Chinese investment projects are currently under way in Slovakia — the InoBat/Gotion High Tech battery plant in Surany worth €1.23 billion and the Volvo/Geely project in Valaliky near Kosice worth €1.2 billion.



"Both of these investments can create thousands of jobs, which will be a major benefit for the Slovak economy," Fico said.



Slovakia and China are continuing to develop their strategic partnership, which was established in November 2024 during the Slovak prime minister's official visit to Beijing.



Both sides confirmed their interest in deepening political dialogue, parliamentary cooperation, economic ties, as well as cooperation in innovation, science, research, education and culture.



An important instrument for implementing the strategic partnership is the intergovernmental committee for strategic cooperation between Slovakia and China, whose first meeting took place in January in Bratislava.



Fico also thanked the Chinese government for extending unilateral visa-free entry for Slovak citizens until the end of 2026.



"Last year alone, we recorded a significant increase in Slovaks travelling to China for tourism, study and business purposes," the prime minister noted.



Slovak citizens can travel to China without visas for up to 30 days.



According to Fico, the establishment of a direct air link between Bratislava and Beijing would help not only tourism development but also the establishment of direct business contacts. He added that Slovakia is the only country in the region without a direct air connection to China.



The discussion at the Government Office also covered possibilities for opening a Slovak Cultural Institute in Beijing and a Chinese cultural centre in Bratislava.



"We are very interested in hosting a visit by President Xi Jinping to Slovakia and are ready to make the necessary preparations for its successful implementation," Fico underlined. He last met the Chinese president in September 2025 in Beijing during celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Asia.