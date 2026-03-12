Blanar: Slovakia Backs Discussions on Removal of Fridman and Usmanov from EU's Sanctions List

Bratislava, 12 March (TASR) - Slovakia supports discussions on removing Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov from the European Union's sanctions list, stated Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) on Thursday at a meeting of the House committee for European affairs, adding that several countries are conducting talks on their removal, with other names also in the frame.

According to Blanar, the negotiations aren't yet complete. "We're part of this discussion, and we're prepared to reach a conclusion constructively and on the basis of sound arguments, provided that these are truly convincing and that there are very strong legal arguments," said the minister, refusing to give a clear answer as to whether Slovakia initiated the discussions on the removal of the two individuals mentioned. According to him, Slovakia approaches each case constructively, and the government acts in the interests of the country.

On Tuesday (10 March), the EUobserver website reported, citing three EU diplomats, that Slovakia had threatened to block the extension of EU sanctions against more than 2,600 Russian individuals and entities for another six months. The sanctions are set to expire on Sunday, 15 March. According to diplomats, Bratislava is making its approval of the extension conditional on the removal of Fridman and Usmanov from the sanctions list. This information has also been reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Ambassadors of EU-member states discussed the extension of restrictive measures on Wednesday (11 March), with another meeting scheduled for Friday (13 March). The sanctions, which are renewed every six months, will cease to apply if member states don't unanimously agree to extend them by 15 March. The European Union imposed them on individuals and entities that it considers to be responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Alisher Usmanov, a Russian citizen of Uzbek origin, is one of the richest Russians. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his fortune is estimated at $18.8 billion. He made his fortune mainly in mining, steel, telecommunications and internet companies, as well as in the media and sports.

Mikhail Fridman is the co-founder of Russian financial group Alfa Group, which includes one of Russia's largest banks, Alfa-Bank. He left Russia after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Fridman also has Israeli citizenship.