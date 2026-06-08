Blanar: Slovakia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Flood-hit Kenya

Nairobi/Bratislava, 8 June (TASR) - Slovakia is responding to the worsening humanitarian situation in Kenya caused by widespread flooding and extreme weather events, with Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar handing over material humanitarian aid to representatives of the Kenya Red Cross immediately after his arrival to Kenya on the first day of his official visit on Monday, TASR learnt from the ministry's press department on the same day.



The organisation will ensure its delivery to the communities most affected by the disaster.



"It is precisely in times when countries face the consequences of natural disasters and humanitarian crises that the importance of solidarity and reliable partnerships becomes most evident. Slovakia is extending a helping hand where it's needed most — this time in Kenya, one of the programme countries of Slovak development cooperation," the Slovak foreign minister said.



Blanar handed over the humanitarian assistance to representatives of the Kenya Red Cross, one of the Kenyan government's main partners in addressing the consequences of natural disasters and providing aid to affected communities. The handover took place in the presence of Kenya's Minister for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano.



The shipment, with a total weight of 216 kilograms, contains 20 first-aid medical kits and 20 folding beds. The supplies were provided by the Slovak Interior Ministry, which cooperated with Slovak diplomacy in delivering the assistance.



