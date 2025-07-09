Blanar: Slovakia Will Reject Any Proposals to Cut Off EU-Israel Dialogue

Bratislava, 9 July (TASR) - Slovakia will reject any proposals to suspend the EU-Israel dialogue, said Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, whom he received at the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry in Bratislava on Wednesday.

According to Blanar, it is important to keep communication channels open at all times. Saar said that Israel will continue to cooperate with EU countries, and he also praised Slovakia's support for its fundamental right to defend itself.

"I have assured Minister Saar that Slovakia will reject any proposals to interrupt the EU-Israel dialogue. We firmly believe that it is vital to maintain open channels of communication at all times, especially in these critical times that the dynamic Middle East region is currently facing," Blanar told a joint press briefing, pointing out that discussions are taking place between Brussels and Israel on the release of aid. "This sounds optimistic, and we need to take care of those who are suffering in this region. From Slovakia's point of view, it is essential in this context to continue to consistently appeal for a two-state solution, which is the path to sustainable peace in accordance with the model and resolutions of the UN Security Council," he added.

According to the Slovak minister, only a mutually agreed solution between Israel and Palestine can bring lasting stability to the region. At the same time, Slovakia continues to support humanitarian access to all the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip and calls for the release of all Israeli hostages.

Saar stated that Israel is interested in reaching an agreement on the release of the hostages and on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. "War per se is not the goal. We always prefer to achieve our goals through diplomatic tools, but it must be clear that Hamas is not only responsible for initiating this war of 7 October 2023, it's also responsible for its continuation," he said, adding that pressure must continue to be applied on Hamas.

"Israel is committed to enabling humanitarian assistance within individual capabilities, and we've been doing so since the beginning of the war. The problem we face is that Hamas is attacking the aid itself and using this aid as a financial tool to wage its war, and this is how this war can be waged indefinitely," said the Israeli minister.