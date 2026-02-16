Blanar: Ties with Georgia Very Good, No Open Issues

Bratislava, 16 February (TASR) – Relations between Slovakia and Georgia are very good, with no open issues between the two countries, Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar said at a joint press conference on Monday after talks in Bratislava with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili.



Blanar stressed that the countries would like to translate their political cooperation into stronger economic ties. He highlighted the development of the Georgian economy, adding that Slovakia wants to be part of this progress.



He also announced that Slovakia plans to send an economic diplomat to Tbilisi to seek investment and cooperation opportunities for the Slovak Republic.



"There are many areas where we could be helpful, whether in meteorology, green technologies, IT systems, innovation, water management, wastewater treatment or waste management," Blanar stated.



According to the Slovak foreign minister, bilateral relations are also being strengthened through the opening of new consulates and regular air flights between Bratislava and Kutaisi.



Blanar and Bochorishvili agreed that Georgia will be the first to host a meeting of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, to be held under the bilateral agreement on economic cooperation.

The countries would also like to conclude further agreements, for example on investment protection, tourism cooperation and labour mobility.



Blanar declared Slovakia's support for Georgia in its dialogue with the European Union. He noted that the countries also support each other's candidacies for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council. Slovakia also backs Georgia's candidacy for the OSCE chairmanship in 2027.



The Slovak foreign minister added that Prime Minister Robert Fico and House Chair Richard Rasi are planning to visit Georgia in the near future.



According to Bochorishvili, Slovakia is an important partner for Georgia. There is an intensive dialogue between the countries and their political leaders, and her meeting with Blanar on Monday was held in that spirit.



"Our governments are well aware of how important it is to preserve sovereignty. Preserving sovereignty is essential for ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in our countries," Bochorishvili said.



She added that the pursuit of peace is one of the elements uniting Slovakia and Georgia. Tbilisi has a genuine interest in becoming a member of the European Union and aims to meet all accession conditions by 2030.