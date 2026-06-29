Blanar: We Share almost Identical Opinions with Spain on Several Wars

Bratislava, 29 June (TASR) - Slovakia and Spain share almost identical views on all the military conflicts currently taking place in the world, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) told a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, whom he welcomed to Bratislava on Monday.

Blanar noted that it was the first visit by a Spanish foreign affairs minister to Slovakia in 20 years.

According to Blanar, Spain pursues a pragmatic foreign policy based on compliance with international law and mutual respect. "Slovakia is doing the same, and we see eye to eye on these issues. We discussed several geopolitical issues regarding cooperation and multilateralism, and we agreed that diplomacy must play a greater role in resolving them. We should strive to address all problems through dialogue and diplomacy rather than through weapons. We hold almost the same opinion on all the conflicts that are currently taking place," said the Slovak minister, referring to the conflict involving Iran and the situation in the Gaza Strip. "We agree that we don't want Lebanon to be another part of Gaza, and therefore it is necessary for Israel to also abide by the agreements that were concluded between the United States of America and Iran," he added.

Blanar said that they also concurred that the conflict in Ukraine must be brought to an end as soon as possible through peaceful means. "Only a diplomatic solution can end this conflict, and I firmly believe that the European Union should play a more active role in this dialogue than it has done so far," he said. Albares said that Spain wants a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. "International law must be respected everywhere and in every context," he stressed.

Security is also an area that is becoming important for both countries. Blanar stressed that the defence cooperation between the two countries is developing "very promisingly". The two countries also support each other’s bids for non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council. "We also agree that the reform of the UN Security Council is necessary," he added. According to Blanar, trade relations also grow thanks to mutual agreements between Slovak and Spanish companies. "As for the economy, our economic relations are running smoothly, with a strong presence of Spanish companies in Slovakia, particularly in the defence, automotive, infrastructure and railway sectors," said the Spanish minister.

Albares will subsequently travel to the Lest military training area in central Slovakia. "Spain's largest military contingent outside the country is currently stationed here, with nearly 900 soldiers serving as part of NATO's multinational brigade battle group on NATO's eastern flank," he said.

