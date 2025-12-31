Blanar: We Still Push for Peace in Ukraine, EU Diplomacy Has Failed

Bratislava, 31 December (TASR) - I hoped that a peaceful solution would be reached in Ukraine this year, Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) has said in an interview with TASR, adding that European countries and European diplomacy have failed in this regard but on the other hand, he's pleased with the US administration, which is seeking a peaceful solution.

According to the minister, negotiations between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia should continue to be supported but he fears that the current proposals for a solution in Ukraine are only "bad and worse". "There is no good solution there, but it is necessary to stop the senseless killing and negotiate instead," he said.

"It is in the interest of Slovak diplomacy and Slovakia to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Although we realise that it will be difficult, because the four-year conflict has brought so many problems that it will be very difficult to find an agreement. But we must work on it, and Slovakia and our diplomacy are very active in this matter," said the minister.

Blanar views positively the search for a peaceful solution by the US administration, which has launched more or less successful negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. "This has resulted in a new plan that shows us where we should be heading, namely the 28-point plan, which, according to the information available, indicates a final resolution of this conflict," he noted, adding that he believes that joint negotiations next year will lead to peace.