Body of Slovak Climber Ondrej Huserka Retrieved

Langtang/Bratislava, November 7 (TASR) - The body of Slovak mountain climber Ondrej Huserka, who was killed last week while descending from the 7,000-metre-plus Langtang Lirung mountain in Nepal, has been found and retrieved from a crevasse in the Himalayas, the Slovak Mountaineering Union JAMES has announced via a social network.



Thirty-four-year-old Huserka was a member of an expedition to the east face of the challenging peak, and along with his Czech colleague Marek Holecek reached the summit on Wednesday (November 30) of last week. During the descent, however, Huserka fell into the aforementioned crevasse and was killed.



"On the initiative of his family and girlfriend, a team of Nepalese rescuers successfully located and retrieved the body of Ondrej Huserka from the crevasse in the early hours of today. The rescue operation itself took two days. On the first day, the rescue team was dropped at the scene and began searching the crevasse for the body. However, their search proved unsuccessful. Demonstrating remarkable determination, the Nepalese team returned the following morning and, after further efforts, successfully completed their task," stated the Slovak mountaineering organisation on Thursday.