President Lights Up Christmas Tree in front of Presidential Palace

Bratislava, December 6 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini has lit up a Christmas tree in front of the Presidential Palace, doing so with dozens of children from the Primary Art School in Secovce (Kosice region) and the Primary School in Komarno (Nitra region), TASR was told by the President Office's communications department on Friday.

The head of state expressed his joy that the tradition of lighting up the symbol of Christmas in his residence on St. Nicholas Day continues.

The children's visitors also had the opportunity to see the premises of the residence of the head of state. The palace has already been given a festive look, added the office. "In addition to the twelve-metre spruce tree that decorates the front courtyard, five more Caucasian fir trees complete the atmosphere of the most beautiful holidays of the year inside the palace. They come from the plantations of forestry company Lesy SR and beautify both the Presidential and Karaconi Palaces," noted the office.